Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N. Latah St
Boise, ID
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS meetinghouse
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS meetinghouse
12040 West Amity Rd
Boise, ID
Ronnie Rock


1938 - 2019
Ronnie Rock Obituary
Ronnie Boyd Rock
1938 ~ 2019
Ronnie Boyd Rock passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his wife and eternal companion, Jean Ashliman Rock, children Douglas Rock (Christina Glassmeyer Rock), David Rock (Jennifer Blankenbiller Rock), Kathy Rock Affleck (Adam Affleck), Lahni Rock Castellano (Patrick Castellano), Brian Rock (Wendy Voyles Rock), and 20 wonderful grandchildren.
Ron was born on June 27, 1938, the second of four children, to Farrell and Ethel Sommer Rock. He spent his childhood years helping on the family farm in Hibbard, Idaho, and excelling with his studies and schoolwork. He and his sister, Joan, performed public readings and competed nationally in debate competitions.
Ron graduated from Ricks College and then obtained his Bachelor and Juris Doctorate degrees with honors from The University of Idaho.
While attending college, Ron began dating Jean Ashliman and the two were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ron began his legal career as a trial lawyer with the Boise law firm of Moffatt, Thomas, Barrett & Blanton and stayed with Moffatt Thomas for his entire professional career.
A devout Christian and a man dedicated to service, Ron served for two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in northern Minnesota and south-central Canada. Ron would later serve the church as Bishop, Stake President, and Stake Patriarch. After retiring from his profession, Ron and Jean served together as missionaries for a year and a half in Birmingham, England. Ron was an Eagle Scout and served for many years on the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America.
Ron loved attending his children's and grandchildren's musical performances and sporting events and also spending time traveling and enjoying life with his Sweetheart.
A viewing will take place at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the LDS meetinghouse on 12040 West Amity Rd., Boise, with a viewing at 10:00am and the service to begin at 11:00am. Interment to be held after the service at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019
