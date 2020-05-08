Ronny "Butch" R. Henson
1947-2020
Ronny"Butch" R. Henson, age 72, a resident of Boise, passed away May 5, 2020 at his home. "Baby Butch," as he was nicknamed by his four older sisters, was welcomed into this world on May 13, 1947 to Gene and Mary Jo Henson at the family farm in Cape Fair, Missouri. Butch came from a large, loving family of five girls and two boys of which he was the youngest son and second youngest child of the Henson family.
When he was a young boy, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho. Butch quickly adapted to his new school and joined the football and tennis teams. He attended and graduated from Meridian High School in 1965. He went on to attend Boise College and majored in business studies. He continued playing tennis at Boise College and his superior serve and forehand were attributed to his success in the game. After college, he went on to work for the Idaho Department of Corrections. To better support his young family, he went to Alaska to work on the pipeline. After his return from Alaska, he started B & K Diesel with his wife Kay Henson (deceased). They operated this company for many years. He later worked as a contractor for Interstate Brands and Oroweat.
He was most at home in the mountains, and loved his time spent at Paddy Flats, his property in Valley County. He was an avid hunter his entire life and enjoyed being in nature with the peace and quiet. Butch had a talent for restoring classic cars and enjoyed being a member of the Fat Fenders Car Club. Later in life, he picked up his love for tennis again and enjoyed club and travel teams until recently.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jo and Gene Henson, sister Linda Lou, brother R.C., late wife, Kay, grandson Logan, and Harley. He is survived by his wife Rena (Muir) Henson, Boise, ID, daughters Andrea Drake (Barry), Marietta, GA, Nickie Bates (Jason), Naples, FL, son R.C. Henson, Boise, ID. Step-children— Marty Harnett (John), Helena, MT, Shelly Perez (Miguel), Kalispell, MT, JJ Goodman (Jenn), Boise, ID, and Matt Goodman, Boise, ID. Sisters— Peggy Jean Myrick, Mary Ellen Burgess, Shirley Ann Schey, and Carol Montine Lantz. Grandchildren— Chantal, Alexander, Alex, Joe, Olivia, Judson, Jessie, Jake, Reagan, Ryker, Maizy, Scout, Haley, Katlynn, Kylie, Dravin, Caden, and Chloe and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Idaho Humane Society. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
"Go Rest High on That Mountain."
1947-2020
Ronny"Butch" R. Henson, age 72, a resident of Boise, passed away May 5, 2020 at his home. "Baby Butch," as he was nicknamed by his four older sisters, was welcomed into this world on May 13, 1947 to Gene and Mary Jo Henson at the family farm in Cape Fair, Missouri. Butch came from a large, loving family of five girls and two boys of which he was the youngest son and second youngest child of the Henson family.
When he was a young boy, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho. Butch quickly adapted to his new school and joined the football and tennis teams. He attended and graduated from Meridian High School in 1965. He went on to attend Boise College and majored in business studies. He continued playing tennis at Boise College and his superior serve and forehand were attributed to his success in the game. After college, he went on to work for the Idaho Department of Corrections. To better support his young family, he went to Alaska to work on the pipeline. After his return from Alaska, he started B & K Diesel with his wife Kay Henson (deceased). They operated this company for many years. He later worked as a contractor for Interstate Brands and Oroweat.
He was most at home in the mountains, and loved his time spent at Paddy Flats, his property in Valley County. He was an avid hunter his entire life and enjoyed being in nature with the peace and quiet. Butch had a talent for restoring classic cars and enjoyed being a member of the Fat Fenders Car Club. Later in life, he picked up his love for tennis again and enjoyed club and travel teams until recently.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jo and Gene Henson, sister Linda Lou, brother R.C., late wife, Kay, grandson Logan, and Harley. He is survived by his wife Rena (Muir) Henson, Boise, ID, daughters Andrea Drake (Barry), Marietta, GA, Nickie Bates (Jason), Naples, FL, son R.C. Henson, Boise, ID. Step-children— Marty Harnett (John), Helena, MT, Shelly Perez (Miguel), Kalispell, MT, JJ Goodman (Jenn), Boise, ID, and Matt Goodman, Boise, ID. Sisters— Peggy Jean Myrick, Mary Ellen Burgess, Shirley Ann Schey, and Carol Montine Lantz. Grandchildren— Chantal, Alexander, Alex, Joe, Olivia, Judson, Jessie, Jake, Reagan, Ryker, Maizy, Scout, Haley, Katlynn, Kylie, Dravin, Caden, and Chloe and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Idaho Humane Society. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
"Go Rest High on That Mountain."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 8, 2020.