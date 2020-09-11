Rosalie Ann Cramer

1946-2020

Rosalie Ann Cramer, 73, of Boise, Idaho, died at home September 7, 2020, surrounded by family, following an eleven-week battle with brain cancer.

Family and friends were the most important thing in Rosalie's life; everyone who knew her was touched by her love. She showed us a life well-lived.

She was born in 1946, in Ontario, Oregon, to William A. (Gus) Ziegler and Mary Anna Deusen Ziegler of New Plymouth, the third of six children. She was active in 4H throughout her childhood and graduated from New Plymouth HS in 1964. She moved to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, where she became the women's ping pong champion and met the love of her life, John Cramer. They were married in 1968. She graduated with a B.S. in Home Economics the same year.

Rosalie taught high school in Declo, Idaho, for a year before moving with her husband to McCall, Idaho City, and finally Boise where John served as a U.S. Forest Service Smokejumper. Rosalie focused on raising her children for the next twenty-five years. She later worked for Western Mortgage and later with the Idaho Transportation Department until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boise.

Rosalie was a talented baker who designed and decorated cakes for weddings and family gatherings. In later years, she became an excellent quilter and gifted her family with many amazing quilts. She cherished her friends in her quilt club, "The Piece Corps". She also especially enjoyed flowers, gardening, and growing her own plants from seeds.

There are not enough words to describe how greatly she will be missed as a daughter, a sibling, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, and as a friend. She excelled in each of these roles and served as a role model in all of them.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years John Cramer; her children Bill Cramer (Sharon), Tom Cramer (Penny), Janice Weesner (Jeffrey), and Jeff Cramer (Larissa). Her grandchildren Beth, Cara, Amber, Ella, Kasey, Ryan, Conlan, Alex, Evan, Harrison, and Alaura. She is also survived by her mother, Mary A. Ziegler, and her siblings, Pat Marler (Dan), Bill Ziegler (Linda), Cora Caldwell (Joel), Mary Ziegler, and John Ziegler (Kathy); multiple cousins, nieces and nephews along with two very special "unadopted" sons Dave Estey and Damon Jacobs. Rosalie was preceded in death by her father Gus Ziegler and grandson Sage.

A graveside service is scheduled for September 19th for the immediate family. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time when we are able to gather to celebrate her life. To honor Rosalie, you may wish to send a donation to the New Plymouth Senior Citizens Center, P. O. Box 580, New Plymouth, ID 83655. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Jensen Funeral Home in Payette.



