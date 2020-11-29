1/1
Rosalie Peckham
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Peckham
September 3, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Rosalie Mae Peckham was born September 3, 1927 to Otto W. and Olive U. Jensen. She passed away at a local care center, November 19, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 93.
Growing up during the depression era, one of three girls and a brother, Rosalie attended Boise public schools graduating from Boise High School in 1945 and was a member of the Scarlet Skirts.
After high school, Rosalie went to work for Fosters Furniture in downtown Boise. While in high school, she met and later married Charles Peckham in June, 1947. They moved into a new home in South Boise and had three boys, Chad, Kendall and Weston.
Charles was working for Chevron/Standard Oil when an on the job accident took his life in 1956. Rosalie found the strength and determination to raise her sons. She took classes at Boise Junior College. In 1962, she started a long career working for the State of Idaho Health and Welfare and retired in January 1996 after 33 years.
Rosalie enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers. She always made sure her boys had everything they needed growing up. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, a chauffeur to band practices, and was always dedicated to raising her family. Family gatherings were very important to her. Birthdays and holidays were celebrated with the whole family. It wasn't always smooth sailing, Rosalie could be stern when she needed to be. Chores were assigned and we were expected to do them. She always dealt fairly with her sons. Rosalie loved and enjoyed collecting owls and Hallmark ornaments. She was a long time member of Boise Tree Trimmers ornament club.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Leon, older sister Shirley, and niece Tracy Lewis. She is survived by her three sons, Chad (Linda), Kendall (Debby), and Weston Peckham; sister Carol Caselton; brother-in-law Guy Peckham, sister-in-law Pat Peckham. Grandchildren Mary (Matt) Shriver, Juliette Sasek (Victor), Tiffany Reynolds (David), Jonathan (Erin) Peckham, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. All state and local mandates must be observed, and masks are required. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
To attend the service virtually, please visit: https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/ Password: bowmanlive
The family is very grateful to Riverview Rehab and the Hospice group at Avamere Care for their wonderful care for our mother, Rosalie, through this year.
Please visit Rosalie's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/ Password: bowmanlive
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved