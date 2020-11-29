Rosalie Peckham
September 3, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Rosalie Mae Peckham was born September 3, 1927 to Otto W. and Olive U. Jensen. She passed away at a local care center, November 19, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 93.
Growing up during the depression era, one of three girls and a brother, Rosalie attended Boise public schools graduating from Boise High School in 1945 and was a member of the Scarlet Skirts.
After high school, Rosalie went to work for Fosters Furniture in downtown Boise. While in high school, she met and later married Charles Peckham in June, 1947. They moved into a new home in South Boise and had three boys, Chad, Kendall and Weston.
Charles was working for Chevron/Standard Oil when an on the job accident took his life in 1956. Rosalie found the strength and determination to raise her sons. She took classes at Boise Junior College. In 1962, she started a long career working for the State of Idaho Health and Welfare and retired in January 1996 after 33 years.
Rosalie enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers. She always made sure her boys had everything they needed growing up. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, a chauffeur to band practices, and was always dedicated to raising her family. Family gatherings were very important to her. Birthdays and holidays were celebrated with the whole family. It wasn't always smooth sailing, Rosalie could be stern when she needed to be. Chores were assigned and we were expected to do them. She always dealt fairly with her sons. Rosalie loved and enjoyed collecting owls and Hallmark ornaments. She was a long time member of Boise Tree Trimmers ornament club.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Leon, older sister Shirley, and niece Tracy Lewis. She is survived by her three sons, Chad (Linda), Kendall (Debby), and Weston Peckham; sister Carol Caselton; brother-in-law Guy Peckham, sister-in-law Pat Peckham. Grandchildren Mary (Matt) Shriver, Juliette Sasek (Victor), Tiffany Reynolds (David), Jonathan (Erin) Peckham, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. All state and local mandates must be observed, and masks are required. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
To attend the service virtually, please visit: https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/
Password: bowmanlive
The family is very grateful to Riverview Rehab and the Hospice group at Avamere Care for their wonderful care for our mother, Rosalie, through this year.
.