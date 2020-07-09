1/1
Rosemarie Martins
Rosemarie Bernauer Martins
1942 - 2020
Rosemarie Bernauer Martins, loving wife, mother, and aunt passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. She was born in Itebej, Yugoslavia (now Servia) on September 16, 1942. Rosemarie had an adventurous spirit from a young age starting with immigrating to the United States in 1954 at the age of 13 and settling with her family in California.
Rosemarie met Jesuino Martins and they were married on December 17, 1966. Their son Alberto was born in Lisbon Portugal. She worked in the insurance industry and lived with her family in the greater Los Angeles area until her retirement.
Rosemarie enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Europe. After retirement, Rosemarie and Jess moved to Star Idaho to be near their son Al. She was active in the local German Club and attended the Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian.
Rosemarie is survived by her husband, Jesuino; her son, Alberto and his family, Sarah, Austin and Ethan and numerous extended family members around the United States and in Europe.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, July 12th at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. A Vigil - Rosary will be held at 10:30 am with Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. Burial will follow in the Emmett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the National Wounded Warrior Center, P. O. Box 7275, Mammoth Lakes, California 93546.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
JUL
13
Vigil
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
