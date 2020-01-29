Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Boise
7940 W. Rifleman Street Suite 110
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 957-5778
For more information about
Rosemary Kochman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Kochman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Kochman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Kochman Obituary
Rosemary Kochman
August 20, 1931 - January 24, 2020
Rosemary Kochman, 88, of Boise, Idaho passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born in Kendrick Idaho on August 20, 1931 to Gustav and Margaret Blum.
Rosemary graduated from Pullman High School in Pullman Washington in 1949. She graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, located in Spokane Washington, in 1952.
Rosemary's nursing career began in 1952 in Spokane Washington. She worked at the various hospitals until ultimately working at Holy Family Hospital for over 30 years.
Rosemary married Paul Kochman on February 6, 1954 in Spokane Washington. Rosemary and Paul made their home and raised their family in the Spokane Valley until they retired to the small Washington community of Seven Bays in 1990.
In 2017 Rosemary made the decision to move to Boise Idaho, to be closer to her family and start a new chapter at Morningstar Senior Living. Once she adjusted to the new routine, Rosemary enjoyed reading, attending bible study, playing Bingo, Scrabble, and Happy Hour with her new friends and attending outings and activities.
Rosemary is survived by her sons Jeff (sons Brooks, Alexander, daughter Marie), Paul (wife Anita, sons Steven and Aaron), her brother Frank (wife Ann) and her dog Beau. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael, her sister Peggy, husband Paul, and her two brothers Jerry and Dick.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest that gifts be made to Christ Lutheran Church at Egypt Washington (41697 WA-25, Davenport, WA 99122).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -