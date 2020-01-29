|
Rosemary Kochman
August 20, 1931 - January 24, 2020
Rosemary Kochman, 88, of Boise, Idaho passed away on January 24, 2020. She was born in Kendrick Idaho on August 20, 1931 to Gustav and Margaret Blum.
Rosemary graduated from Pullman High School in Pullman Washington in 1949. She graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, located in Spokane Washington, in 1952.
Rosemary's nursing career began in 1952 in Spokane Washington. She worked at the various hospitals until ultimately working at Holy Family Hospital for over 30 years.
Rosemary married Paul Kochman on February 6, 1954 in Spokane Washington. Rosemary and Paul made their home and raised their family in the Spokane Valley until they retired to the small Washington community of Seven Bays in 1990.
In 2017 Rosemary made the decision to move to Boise Idaho, to be closer to her family and start a new chapter at Morningstar Senior Living. Once she adjusted to the new routine, Rosemary enjoyed reading, attending bible study, playing Bingo, Scrabble, and Happy Hour with her new friends and attending outings and activities.
Rosemary is survived by her sons Jeff (sons Brooks, Alexander, daughter Marie), Paul (wife Anita, sons Steven and Aaron), her brother Frank (wife Ann) and her dog Beau. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael, her sister Peggy, husband Paul, and her two brothers Jerry and Dick.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest that gifts be made to Christ Lutheran Church at Egypt Washington (41697 WA-25, Davenport, WA 99122).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020