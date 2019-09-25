|
|
Ross J. Fitch
Ross James Fitch, son of Rebecca and Glenn Fitch was born December 14, 1976 In Richland,WA. He passed away August 12, 2019 while in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2017 he studied and became a certified Buddhist Monk in Ubon Ratchetathani, Thailand. Before this he worked as a heavy equipment operator on the North Slope of Alaska. His love for traveling took him to India ,Thailand, Cambodia,
Vietnam, Laos, Australia, Bali, and Fiji, where he became certified in scuba diving. His beautiful heart was as big as his adventures. He attended school in Boise, and BSU. He will be sorely missed by his mother Rebecca and father Glenn. Also by his grandmothers Catherine Bryant and Rita Pinkerton. Uncles and Aunts Greg and Shelly Pinkerton, Ralph and April Lou Pinkerton, cousins, Joshua, Angela, and Kimberly. There will forever be an empty place in our world without him. There will be a Casual Celebration of Life at his parents address 3762 N McKinley Park Avenue Meridian on October 5, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019