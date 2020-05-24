Roxanne Ranstrom Warren
1966-2020
Roxanne Ranstrom Warren, age 54 and a recent resident of Garden City, passed away on Friday May 8th, 2020. Roxanne is survived by her daughter Lucy Quinn Warren (Boise, ID.), mother Connie & Bob Vanderschans (Rupert, ID.), brother Charles Gene & Leslie Ranstrom (Rupert, ID.), sister Leslie Ranstrom Cook (Boise, ID), nieces Charlotte & Stella Cook (Boise, ID), and nephews Zach Wogan (Winnemucca, NV.) & Tyler Wogan (Paul, ID.). Roxanne is preceded in death by her father Gene M. Ranstrom (July 21, 2008) who lovingly received her into his arms at the time of her passing.
Roxanne was born January 5, 1966 in Amarillo, Texas as the first daughter of Gene M. Ranstrom and Connie (Charles) Ranstrom (Vanderschans), and the doctor stated that they had a beautiful six-month old, newborn baby! Roxanne started life very advanced and mature for her age, including skipping the first grade. Many friends and family knew her throughout her life for her charisma, compassion, and wisdom beyond her years. She was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho where many of her life-long friendships were formed. She cherished her many friendships and loved the memories of time spent with those friends who were a great source of her happiness.
Roxanne was born with an adventuresome spirit and love of travel! Her love of travel started with graduation from Judson High School (Mesa, AZ). She attended the University of Idaho, Boise State University, and graduated with a B.S. in Anthropology from Idaho State University. Her sense of adventure encouraged her to move to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands during her college years to satisfy her need to see the world and have fun, and this immersion in another culture ultimately inspired her to focus her studies in anthropology.
Roxanne met the love of her life while attending ISU and later married Patrick Ian Warren in New Meadows, ID on October 25, 1997 (divorced 2019). They continued to live a life of adventure, including living in New Zealand for three years while Ian completed his doctorate at The University of Auckland. Upon returning to Boise, Roxanne and Ian soon were blessed with their daughter Lucy Quinn Warren, born on May 3, 2005. Lucy was the light of Roxanne's life since the day she was born! Roxanne was very proud of her daughter and loved her beyond words. Lucy remains Roxanne's greatest blessing in life, and Roxanne loved to share Lucy's great accomplishments with her friends and family. Roxanne was a very proud mother and knew her daughter would be destined to do great things in life.
They enjoyed an active lifestyle in Boise, full of hiking, biking, skiing, and also loved spending time doing these things from their condo in Elkhorn Village (Sun Valley, Idaho). Roxanne had an enormous sense of community that was so infectious to all and if you spent time in Hyde Park chances are that you got to know her as she was always supporting the arts/Indie musicians and the local music scene. Even with her recent move to Garden City, it is the author's understanding that she had been unanimously and ceremonially nominated as the neighborhood social director as she continued to strive to bring a sense of community to her new circle of friends and neighbors.
Growing up in Idaho Falls, Roxanne made lifelong friends and memories full of fun and mischief giving her father much angst, and there was always a lot of laughter and a house full of friends. And while everyone grew up and moved on, the memories will live on through stories and shared experiences, and those friends will now carry all the great memories forward to be stories that they share with their children.
A Roxanne-worthy celebration of life will be forthcoming when we can all gather safely together once again. In lieu of flowers, Lucy and the family request that donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society in honor of Roxanne Warren.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 24, 2020.