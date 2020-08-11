Roy Ernest Karman1931-2020Roy Ernest Karman was born June 16, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to his parents Earnest and Lillian Karman. His parents emigrated from Sweden in their teens and Roy was a first generation American raised within a strong Swedish culture and enjoyed Scandinavian traditions that he honored throughout his entire life, including enjoying pickled herring and pepparkakor during the holidays. He graduated from Taft High School and subsequently received a degree from Wright Junior College in accounting. Soon after graduating, he answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the US Army. Roy served two years in the Army as a corporal and was stationed in Europe during the Korean War.Before leaving for Europe, Roy had found the love of his life, Marjorie, as they both were active members in the Chicago Youth for Christ band where Roy played the trumpet and Marjorie played the clarinet. They soon realized they had found their special person and decided to forge a life together. When Roy returned from being stationed in Europe and honorably discharged, he and Marjorie were married on May 15, 1954. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage this past spring.As he began his life after serving in the military, he worked for Borden's in Chicago as an accountant and several of his joys were watching and cheering for the Chicago Cubs baseball team and vacationing in Sarasota, Florida, with his wife, Marjorie.After 12 years of marriage, Roy and Marge decided to adopt a baby boy and 2 years later they adopted a baby girl. Their family was now complete. Roy moved his family to Cincinnati, Ohio, and then in 1973 they relocated to Edmonds, Washington, where they lived in the same house for 32 years. Roy was a very active member at Aurora Church of the Nazarene in Shoreline, Washington, where he ran the sound and audio for the church for nearly 3 decades. Many hours were spent at the church for choir practices and the various weekly church services. His dedication to his duties as 'The Sound Man' at Aurora for all those years was exemplary. After watching his children graduate from high school and college, then supporting them as they both were married and had their own children, Roy and Marge made the decision to move from Edmonds and settle in Meridian, Idaho in 2006.Roy greatly enjoyed his time in Meridian as his 2 grandchildren, Riley and Madison, were close by and always ready to play. In addition to the great love for his family, Roy was a very dedicated and proud volunteer at Hands of Hope Northwest in Nampa, Idaho. He served diligently as a volunteer bookkeeper for that organization for many years. He also fulfilled his love of sports by volunteering as a scorekeeper for Upward Sports basketball games in the Treasure Valley. When he wasn't active with his grandchildren or volunteer commitments, one could find Roy working in the yard or garage keeping active and working with his hands. After 12 years in their beautiful home in Meridian, Roy and Marge decided it was time to move on to the next chapter as they relocated to Edgewood Spring Creek in Eagle, Idaho, in the autumn of 2018. Roy enjoyed his time at Spring Creek as he always felt he was surrounded by his loving wife and the caring and supportive staff of Spring Creek. A heartfelt thank you and much gratitude goes to the amazing staff at Spring Creek and All Care Hospice for their high level of care and compassion for Roy.After battling dementia for several years, Roy passed away surrounded by his wife and children on July 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie, his two children, David Karman (Anne) of Seattle, Washington, and Barbara L. Yerger (Stephen) of Middleton, Idaho, and his 5 grandchildren, Maksimilian and Ava Karman, Riley and Madison Conrad, and Sloane Yerger. In lieu of flowers, the family politely requests that donations be made in Roy's memory to Hands of Hope Northwest in Nampa, Idaho.