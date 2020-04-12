|
Roy Kennaly "Ken" Hiner Sr.
5/5/1937-3/28/2020
Roy Kennaly Hiner Sr, Ken, Dad, passed away peacefully Saturday March 28th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born in Boise, Idaho May 5th, 1937 the eldest of three boys to Roy H. Hiner and June R. (Kennaly) Hiner. Ken attended Washington Elementary, North Jr High, and graduated from Boise High School in 1955. Ken married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Weber July 16, 1955. They celebrated 64 years together. Ken went to work as a sheet metalman in 1955 for Bertram Heating. Ken also worked for Western Heating, Coleman Heating, A-1 Heating, and retired from Empire Heating in 1999. Ken was ordained Permanent Deacon at the Cathedral of St. John's on June 4th, 1984. He was the first permanent Deacon to serve at St. John's. Ken enjoyed doing services at St Josephs in Idaho City along with taking communion to the VA Hospital, Elks, St Lukes Hospital, and to many residents of the Idaho Soldiers Home. He served in the prison ministry for 10 years. He retired from active service in 2012. Ken loved his family very much and devoted time to teaching them hunting, fishing, and gun safety. He was a life member of the NRA, and past President of EE DA How Long Rifle Gun Club. He was very proud of his knowledge and skill with firearms. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife JoAnn, brothers Dyon Hiner (Sharon) Washington, Jon Hiner (Earlene) Boise, Idaho, Sons, Roy K Hiner Jr (DNeen) Boise, Rion D Hiner, Boise Daughter Cari Jo Benedict (Barry) Eagle, Idaho Pamela Woolf (Fred) Boise, Idaho. Eleven very special Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ken never preached his faith and love of the lord to his family, he just lived it.
A sincere thank you to the St Lukes Hospice for their care and assistance in bringing him home.
Due to the COVID19, a celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020