ROY "LYNN" KING
1948 - 2019
We the family of our beloved Lynn, extend a heartfelt invitation to join with us as we celebrate his incredible life. This joyous and greatly deserved celebration will be held on Sunday October 13th, from 2 to 5pm. at the Sockeye Brewery Packing Warehouse located at 12550 Fairview in Boise Idaho. Whether co-worker, neighbor or friend, fishing buddy or caregiver, please join us to share loving memories and pay tribute to the incredible man that was like no other; a God given Spirit that will never be forgotten.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019