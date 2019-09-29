Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sockeye Brewery Packing Warehouse
12550 Fairview
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lynn King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Lynn King Obituary
ROY "LYNN" KING
1948 - 2019
We the family of our beloved Lynn, extend a heartfelt invitation to join with us as we celebrate his incredible life. This joyous and greatly deserved celebration will be held on Sunday October 13th, from 2 to 5pm. at the Sockeye Brewery Packing Warehouse located at 12550 Fairview in Boise Idaho. Whether co-worker, neighbor or friend, fishing buddy or caregiver, please join us to share loving memories and pay tribute to the incredible man that was like no other; a God given Spirit that will never be forgotten.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now