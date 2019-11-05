|
Roy (Ray) Valdean Boulter
1956-2019
Roy Valdean (Ray) Boulter, 63, passed away October 20th, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Ray was born February 23, 1956 in Rigby, ID to Roy and Marian Boulter. He was raised in Archer. He married Janet Christensen in May 1984. They had four children: Denver, Ashley, Hunter, and Kodiak. They divorced in October 2002.
Ray and Janet moved to Boise, ID in 1986. He attended BSU Vocational-Technical Center he became a licensed electrician. He enjoyed a 24-year career as an electrician; retiring in November 2016. Ray moved to Connecticut in 2015 to join his son Hunter, he then transferred to San Diego in 2017.
He is survived by his children, their spouses, two granddaughters – Riley and Lorelai, brother - Richard Boulter, sister - Vikki Reynolds, various nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
An informal celebration of life will be held November 12, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the home of Vikki Reynolds in Meridian. (Email [email protected] or call 208-375-7813 for directions). He will be laid to rest at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer the following day, November 13, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019