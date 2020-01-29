Home

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
404 10th Ave. South
Nampa, ID
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
the Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel
404 10th Ave. South
Nampa, ID
Royal Rachel Schoonover-Jones


1922 - 2020
Royal Rachel Schoonover-Jones Obituary
Royal Rachel Jones
November 14, 1922 ~ January 22, 2020
Royal Rachel Schoonover-Jones passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 following a short illness in Nampa, Idaho.
She was born on November 14, 1922 to Chester and Louise B. in Hazelton, North Dakota. She was the youngest of four children. She attended school in Hazelton and later moved to Bismark, North Dakota. Royal is survived by her two sons, Douglas (JoAnn) Schoonover of Nampa, ID and Curtis (Maryann) Schoonover of Emmett, ID; three grandchildren, Seth Geniesse, Harmony Schoonover, and Gage Slaughter; step-grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel (404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho) with a viewing just prior to services, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise.
To view Royal's online guestbook or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020
