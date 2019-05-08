Ruby Irene Barfuss

1930 ~ 2019

MERIDIAN – Ruby Irene Barfuss, 88, Star, ID passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 due to natural causes.

She was the oldest of two children born to Wallace and Mildred Minnig Crossley in Green River, Wyoming on May 14, 1930. She spent much of her childhood in Montpelier and Nounan, Bear Lake County, ID. Growing up, she learned the importance of brotherly love, to love horses and to love God's creations.

While trotting on the back of her horse one day, Ruby met Ray Barfuss, who was walking home from his work on a ranch. She talked him into accepting a ride home. After Ray attended an automobile trade school in Portland, OR, Ray and Ruby were married October 4, 1950 in Hagerman, becoming lifelong sweethearts, and later were sealed to each other, and their children, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, ID temple.

With lessons of love learned in her youth, Ruby began to develop a great love of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His work, throughout her life. These lessons also led Ruby to a desire for a large family, even a "baker's dozen." Eventually having eight children, she also learned the importance of frugality, self-reliance and accountability and tried to instill the principles she learned into her children.

While raising her children, Ruby was Ray's bookkeeper for his growing and thriving business, Ray's Auto Body Repair in Boise, Idaho. She was meticulous in her recordkeeping, even down to the penny. Together, Ray and Ruby complimented each other with their unique talents.

Ruby's love for the Savior led her to become deeply involved in genealogy. She served as a Family History consultant for many years, helping others learn of their ancestry. This work also led her to serve in the Boise, Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Although it was not easy raising eight children, helping Ray with their business and serving in various church-related callings, Ruby found joy and love in her service to all she had relationships with, especially her family. She found joy in serving the Savior.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Barfuss, her parents Wallace and Mildred Minnig Crossley and her brother Douglas (Patricia) Crossley. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Andrew Barfuss and Louise Stocker Barfuss, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Thelma (Milan) Jenson, Helen (Kenneth) Iverson, LaRue Barton Barfuss, Victor (Mary) Barfuss, LaVaughn (Shirley) Barfuss, Louis (Josephine) Barfuss and Alice Barfuss. She was also preceded in death by her husband's step-brothers and step-sister, John, Charles, William and Grace Stucki, and several nieces and nephews. Survivors are her children, Steve (Rosie) Barfuss, Susan (Ross) Miller, Chris Barfuss, Connie (Larry) Waters, Bruce (Kelly) Barfuss, Brent (Lisa) Barfuss, Keith (Adrianne) Barfuss and Kari Barfuss. Her grandchildren include Blair, Bryce, Byron, Chris Jr., Scott, Kyle, Tyler, Bradley, Royce Barfuss, Natalie Barfuss Ormond, Niki Barfuss Mix, Jared Waters, Jason Waters, Jessica Waters Henderson, Stephanie Waters Gillenwater, Brandon Waters, Rachel Barfuss Greenhalgh, Whitney Barfuss Wilson, Emilea Barfuss Morris, Adam Sellars and the grandchildren's spouses. Survivors also include Ruby's great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Joseph (Sally Olsen) Barfuss and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00am, at the LDS Chapel located at 9400 W. Floating Feather Rd., Star, ID. Friends may visit with the family at the chapel from 10:00-10:45am prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at Star Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel. Written memories or messages to the family can be addressed to [email protected] A memory book will be made for the family.