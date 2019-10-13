|
|
Russell R. Biaggne
1923 ~ 2019
Russell R. Biaggne died October 5, 2019 at the age of 96 at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Russ was born April 19, 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Joseph and Lorette Biaggne. He graduated from high school in New Orleans and attended Tulane University before he enlisted into the military at the onset of WWII.
Dad lost his father at the age of 12. He spent his early years fending for himself and helping his mother by doing odd jobs to earn money. After enlisting in 1942 he joined the U.S Army Flying Corp and was sent to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho for training as a ball turret gunner on the B-24 Liberator. After his training he was sent to Southern Italy where as a member of the 449th Flying Group he flew 47 bombing missions on the oil refineries around Ploiesti, Romania. His plane the "gidi gidi boom boom" was shot down in 1944 and he and the rest of the crew became prisoners' of war in Bulgaria. He was later set free by the Russian Army and was able to make it to the American Red Cross facility in Turkey. He was a highly decorated member of the military as a three time ace, for surviving a large number of missions and was a POW.
After the war Dad returned to the state he cherished and married the woman he loved. He married Marie Smith in December 1944 and started to raise a family. Dad joined the Idaho Power Company and became a draftsman for the company and was promoted to the position of manager of the land right a way department. He and his team were responsible for securing the land for the transmission lines that one sees throughout Southern Idaho today. He retired from the Idaho Power Company after 30 years of employment. At his retirement party it was noted that Dad had kept a small black book in which he recorded important parts of every discussion he ever had with any property owner about securing the land for the power lines. This little book was very useful in several litigation proceedings concerning "who said what and committed what" after an agreement handshake was made. His reputation as a shrewd and honest man became wide spread in a short amount of time.
Dad's family flourished in the North end of Boise where he and his wife Marie raised four children. He was very attentive to his children's development introducing them to a wide variety of Idaho's blessings and making certain that they had an opportunity for a good education. He especially liked to take the family camping to the many remote areas in Idaho that are more easily reached today and where the fishing is not nearly as good as it once was. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America where he could help children learn about the out of doors and was a Scout Master for several years. He also loved to buy and repair old cars and he and his best friend, Rusty Wilson would spend weeks making certain that the family relic stayed running. When he was finally able to buy a newer vehicle his interest declined in this activity as the newer models seldom needed repair and offered little challenge. So, he and Rusty took up repairing everything else. Dad never bought any new appliance unless the one that quit working was totally used up and not repairable.
In the late 50's and early 60's mom and dad sponsored two Dutch/Indonesia families from Indonesia helping them to immigrate to the United States. Dad was able to find employment for them and assisted them in finding housing. These new friends became very close to the Biaggne Clan and attended all major family events and holidays. The meals at the family table on all holidays became a mixture of exotic dishes from Indonesia and Cajun recipes. There were great rounds of laughter and story telling was always present and there was never any food left.
Mom and dad spent 10 years of their life as volunteers at the Discovery Center of Idaho. At night dad would repair and or build the various exhibits for the Center so the visitors the next day would not be disappointed. Mom spent every Thursday as the greeter for the Center while dad continued to tinker with all the exhibits. They were pretty much a "fixture" at the Center.
Dad was a disciplinarian and none of his children were unclear about what was expected of them. Being inconsiderate to our mother was never tolerated and judgment came quickly. However, his love for his family was unconditional and ever present. He was a wonderful man and father and those that knew him would agree that he was a very humble and unassuming man with a great love of Country and his church.
Dad is survived by his two son's Russell and Ward Biaggne and two daughter's Lorette Williams and Ceceile Biaggne. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend Marie who died in 2014 after 70 years of marriage, his grand daughter Heather Biaggne and step grandson Nick Butler. The funeral services will be held at St. John's Cathedral on October 22 at 1:00 p.m. and internment will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boise at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Idaho State Veterans Home, Special Care Unit/Boise, 320 Collins Road, Boise, Idaho 83702 or to: The Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St., Boise, Idaho 83702.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019