Russell S. Martin

January 23, 1953 - September 17, 2020

Russell S. ("Martian") Martin left our world on September 17, 2020 after a battle with ALS. Russ was born January 23, 1953 in Ogden, Utah, to Carol L. Coursen and Floyd Martin. Russ is survived by siblings Dana Glover (Bob) their daughter Alana and Sawyer Glover-Gomez, of Maryland, the Martin siblings Julie Hyde, Teri Howard, Barry Martin, Jann Martin-Mount and their families.

Russ lived in Utah, Maryland and Texas, prior to gracing Idaho with his presence and his final home. Russ enjoyed life itself and made everyone smile when he walked into a room. He loved cooking, eating, health and learning new things, but his passion was music. Music was his soul and playing guitar was his being. He had been in several bands across the United States and he loved teaching kids to play the guitar, instilling his love of music to future musicians. He touched many lives, hearts and souls with his music. An audience would sit in awe, watching him play a guitar with what looked like little effort - it was amazing.

A special thank you to those who stood by Russ, taking care of him until his passing, and thank you to all his friends, fellow musicians and those who brought joy and love to Russ's life.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Russ on October 18, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Ironwood Social Bar & Grill, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Boise Idaho. As Russ was fond of saying, "Come Out Kids and Raise a Mighty Big Dub!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store