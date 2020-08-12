Russell Van Liddell

1946 - 2020

Russell Van Liddell, age 73, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Russ was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 24, 1946. He enjoyed his entire childhood surrounded by an extensive family near the Missouri River and numerous lakes and farms. His love of God and family began there and never wavered.

In high school, his family moved to Redondo Beach, California. After high school, he chose to go to the University of Idaho, where he developed a life-long love of Idaho and the mountains.

He completed his bachelor's degree at San Jose State University and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Officer Training Corps program. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant air intelligence officer. Captain Russell Liddell proudly continued his air force career until after the Vietnam war. Later, he received a master's degree from the University of Idaho. His professional career included operations at Martin Marietta, where he was part of the Aerospace Program, and he ultimately retired from a career with The State of Idaho.

Russ always said his place in the world was Idaho, and he made that a priority in his life. He loved being outdoors, working with his horses, travel, and adventure, but nothing compared to Russ's love and devotion to his family and his personal walk with Jesus Christ. His giving spirit and kind heart touched so many lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include son, Josh Liddell; daughter-in-law, Sara Liddell; grandchildren Jackson and Sydney; Russ's wife, Sheryl Kiel Liddell; Daughter, Shantel Kiel; Daughter, Stefawn Wester; son in law, Jon Wester; grandchildren Faith, Ella, and Joel; son, Shane Kiel; daughter-in-law Jessica Kiel; grandchildren Sylvan, Evelyn and Joslyn; Brother, Gary Liddell and his wife, Sylvia Liddell.

Preceded in death by his son, Chad Liddell; grandson, Dylan Kiel; and parents, Ivan and Marilyn Liddell.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Cloverdale United Reformed Church at 3580 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83717. Masks are required in the church. Online viewing is possible by contacting the family or Lori at Bowman Funeral Home.



