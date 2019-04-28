Ruth B. Westbrook

1922-2019

Ruth Badgley Westbrook passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Boise, the daughter of Murray and Blanche (Kerr) Badgley, Ruth attended Boise High School and graduated from Boise Junior College in 1942. She continued her education at the University of Oregon where she earned her RN degree in 1945. She married Lewis E. Westbrook, also of Boise, in 1945 at the First Presbyterian Church. The couple had three children before leaving Boise in 1954 to follow Lew's career at Mountain Bell Telephone. Over the years they were transferred to El Paso, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Helena, MT; and Denver, CO. After each move, Ruth put her homemaking skills to work to create a new home for her family. She was a life long member of PEO and the Assistance League of Denver. She had a love of music and sang in church choirs and other singing groups throughout her life. She is survived by her three children, son T Westbrook of Ridgefield, WA; daughter Patricia Westbrook of San Diego, CA; and daughter Peggy Ray of Temecula, CA, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her sister, Margaret (Badgley) Vernon, resides In Caldwell.