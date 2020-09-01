Ruth Bennett

Ruth O. Bennett
February 27, 1918 August 29, 2020
Ruth O. Bennett, 102 passed away August 29, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter in Meridian. Private graveside services for immediate family only due to Covid 19 under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID.
Ruth was born February 27, 1918 in Parma, Idaho to Larris and Julia (Mullis) Wheatley. She married Willard Bennett on December 10, 1939 in Parma. She was a member of the Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church and past Guardian of the Parma Jobs Daughters.
She is survived by her son James of Caldwell, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard, her daughter Deanna, her son-in-law Miles Lund, sisters Lucille and Helen and brothers Bob and Lester.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church in Parma or the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com