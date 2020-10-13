Ruth Brower

Ruth Ann Brower
1946 ~ 2020
Our most loving and kind wife and mother, Ruth Ann Brower, 74, passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Ruth was born to Kendall and Blanche Dayley on March 23, 1946, in Twin Falls, Idaho, and raised in the Magic Valley. Even as a child, she was the absolute definition of spunky — courageous and determined — with an absolutely contagious laugh and a smile that could break down defenses and leave you wrapped around her little finger.
Ruth married the love of her life, Kent Brower, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple on May 26, 1966. The two shared 54 years of marriage and were loving, supportive, and exemplary parents to their four children. From the start of their lives together, due to various career opportunities, Ruth and Kent moved often, living on the east coast, the west coast, in the deep south, and a few places in between. Nevertheless, she was an Idahoan to the core because of her childhood years in the Burley area and raising her family in Boise.
Ruth was a wonderful cook and an extraordinary baker. Sharing homemade treats such as cinnamon rolls, cookies, and breads with neighbors and friends was one of her favorite pastimes. Ruth and Kent loved to travel and were able to see the world together. However, spending time with loved ones and friends, especially grandchildren, was her favorite activity.
Ruth was a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. She led an incredible life of service, offering aid and guidance as part of church responsibilities and in her broader communities and friendships. Life events and experiences, including continued health challenges, helped her become an empathetic and caring friend to anyone in need. A peacemaker with a big heart, she always strived to have a spirit of love.
Ruth is survived by her eternal companion Kent; their four children Rachelle Chester, Nannette (Mark) Anderson, Ryan (Laura) Brower, and Aleisha (Bill) Jensen; thirteen grandchildren; one soon-to-be great-grandchild; as well as siblings Newell Dayley, Lorna Dufur, Kathleen Bevans, and James Dayley. She is certainly reunited now with her loving parents, grandparents, siblings Marlin Dayley and Earl Dayley, and cherished cousins and friends who preceded her in death.
Arrangements are being provided by Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. A public viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meridian South Stake Center, 6575 S. Eagle Rd., in Meridian, on Thursday, October 15, from 6:00-8:00pm, and Friday, October 16, from 10:00-10:45am. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Friday, October 16, beginning at 11:00am. Ruth will be interred at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise
Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at all services. All are invited to access a live stream of services here: https://youtu.be/uAY5o4bumiU