Ruth Irene Stroud Eastman
November 15, 1929 ~ November 24, 2019 (age 90)
Ruth Irene Stroud Eastman passed away at home on November 24, 2019. Ruth was born in Filer, Idaho November 15, 1929 the daughter of Juanita Jewels Baughman and Clifford Charles Stroud. Her childhood was filled with lots of family activities and fun with her many aunts, uncles. siblings and cousins. She related stories of odd jobs she had, including working in the fields during harvest season and working in a butcher shop.
During World War II Ruth's family moved to Tualatin, Oregon so her parents could work on ships being built for the war effort. It was a happy time for the family. While attending school in Oregon Ruth was selected as Miss Idaho in a celebration sponsored by Kaiser Shipyards.
Ruth met her life partner, Phil Eastman, in Buhl, Idaho where they were married on November 16, 1947. Their 72 years together brought many joys and challenges. Ruth and Phil's early married life found them farming in Darlington. From there they were contracted to manage the Buhl Golf and Country Club. In 1955 they moved to Pocatello to continue Phil's education and eventual employment at Idaho State University. Ruth spent countless hours attending, participating and supporting many events and activities associated with Phil's work at Idaho State University. Ruth loved her life as a homemaker spending time sewing her daughters' clothes as well as her own. She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed hand sewing as well. Ruth was an avid reader and always well informed about current events. Phil and Ruth have had beautiful vegetable gardens as well as nurturing many peach trees happily sharing with family, friends and neighbors. Ruth loved to can the fruits and vegetables for her family's pleasure. When her son started college Ruth went to work at the Cinnamon Tree where she continued until the store closed. She and Phil also spent many hours creating beautiful pine cone wreaths that were sought by many. A number of their wreaths were raffle auction items at the ISU Faculty Fair for decades. In Ruth and Phil's retirement years they traveled exploring all areas of the United States and visiting family and friends.
Ruth is a former member of Eastern Star, Radiant Chapter. She was an active member and Past President of Chapter BJ, P.E.O. Since 1971. She was also a member of the ISU Faculty Wives Association and Seekers. She has over the years performed many volunteer jobs at the United Methodist Church. One of her most loved activities was supporting her daughters in
Job's Daughters activities where she held several offices. Ruth was recognized as a Woman of Achievement in 1999 by Zonta International.
Ruth is survived by her husband Philip H. Eastman, daughters Christine (Robert) Grayson, Depoe Bay, Oregon, Stephanie (Jim) Griggs Swan Valley, Idaho and son Philip H. Eastman || and wife Connie, Meridian, Idaho. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Nicholas (Krista) Griggs, Robert (Barbara) Grayson, Philip (Emily) Eastman III, Jennifer (Nicolas) Griggs Steiner, Keith (Kathleen) Eastman. Ruth is also survived by her beloved neighbors Shawn and Mary Roberts as well as their children Gregory and Katherine. She is survived by five great grandchildren Morgan Seeley, Ryanne Eastman, Wyatt Steiner, Cooper Eastman, Wiley Steiner.
Ruth is survived by one sister Laura McNew. Ruth was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother and her parents.
Special thanks to Dr. Jordan Bailey and Signature Hospice for their care during the end of Ruth's life.
Services will be held at the United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th, Pocatello on December 5, 2919. Internment will be in the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not for long
And not with your head bowed low Remember the love that once we shared
Miss me, but let me go.
by Christina Rosetti
Memorials may be given to the or the Idaho Youth Ranch, 7025 Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019