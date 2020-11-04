Ruth Elaine (Greer) Stemper
1932-2020
Ruth was born May 27, 1932 in Pendleton, OR to Arthur Greer and Christena (Baker) Greer, the 4th of 5 children. They lived at Boiling Point Service Station on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on old Hwy 30 until 1942, when the family moved to Hermiston during the war years. In 1947 they relocated to the Glenns Ferry area where Ruth graduated from high school. She was very involved in the school choirs and band. In her senior year she was elected as student body treasurer, having shown an aptitude for bookkeeping.
In 1950 she met and married William "Bill" Stemper. Three beloved sons were born to this union, though Bill and Ruth later divorced. Ruth owned and operated an electric shaver repair shop in Boise for 10 years, then worked for Western Auto Stores for several years. She was employed by the Idaho Dept. of Education in 1976, transferring in 1986 to the Idaho Dept. of Fish & Game as payroll specialist. She retired from state employment in 1997, then worked part time in the Boise Little Theater box office alongside her dear friend, Carol Skov, for several years.
Ruth was active in musical circles, singing in church choirs and several Music Week productions in the Boise area. She inspired love for theater in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a long time member of the Boise Little Theater, joining in 1968 and actively serving the theater as performer, house crew, stagehand, and everything in-between for most of her life. She was honored in 2009 by being named a Lifetime Patron Member.
Throughout her life, she promoted active political involvement, advocacy for equal human rights, and was a strong, outspoken role model for women. She leaves this world a better place by espousing strength and compassion. Ruth passed peacefully at home, in her sleep, from natural causes, just as she wished.
She is predeceased by two sons, Wendell Stemper and Kerry Stemper, two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her her sister Sharon Cassavant (Roland), son W. David Stemper (Thao'), three granddaughters – Eva Wolf (Tony) of Boise, Kori Bolf (Tim), and Kianna Stemper, two grandsons - Charles Stemper and Michael Stemper (Sarah), and six great-grandchildren – Tristan, Karissa, Aria, Craig, Shelby and Ashley.
Memorial services deferred, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St., Boise, ID 83712 or to the charity of your choice
.