Ruth Hynes
1926-2020
Ruth Hynes, age 94, of Boise, passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Ruth was born Jan. 7, 1926 in Bayard, Neb. to Ora and Anna Yardley.
Ruth moved with her family to Boise in 1934. She graduated from Boise High School in 1944. Ruth entered the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp in 1945 and graduated from Seton School of Nursing in 1948. After working in a private clinic, Ruth was employed by St. Alphonsus Medical Center. During her 29 years at St. Al's, Ruth was a head nurse, Assistant Director of Nursing and Clinical Coordinator. She retired in 1989. During her career, Ruth served on the board of the Idaho State Nurses Association. After retirement, Ruth was an active volunteer with the Friends of the Historical Museum.
Throughout her life, Ruth was very fond of animals. As a child in Neb., she would ride her horse to school. She had many wonderful dogs as pets over the years and enjoyed the birds and squirrels around her home.
Ruth is preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by a daughter Gayle Wyer Hynes, a son Dennis Hynes, grandchildren Christina Turok, Justyne Wyer, Timothy Hynes and six great grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her Corgi Bert who has been a great companion the last 8 years.
A celebration of life for Ruth will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020