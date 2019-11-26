Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
Committal
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery
Ruth I. Wright


1945 - 2019
Ruth I. Wright Obituary
Ruth I. Wright
1945-2019
Ruth Wright, 73, a resident of Boise, passed away November 15, 2019, in Boise. Memorial service will be held on November 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Drive Garden City, Idaho 83714. Followed by a committal service at 2:00 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road Boise, ID 83714. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019
