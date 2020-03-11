|
|
Ruth Nordstrom Silcock
1920 ~ 2020
On March 4th, 2020, our beloved Mother and Grandmother Ruth Nordstrom Silcock passed away shortly after her 99th birthday. She was born Dec. 14, l920 in Burley, Idaho. She grew up there and graduated from Burley High School. Her parents, Mary Jane Blake and John Gabriel Nordstrom were early homesteaders south of Burley. She married Burton W. Silcock in 1940 living in several different states and Wash. D.C. He preceded her in death as did her 9 siblings. Ruth was a cherished mother of and is survived by of Gloria Brinkerhoff (Merlin), Merilee Margaret Hall (Terry), Penny Sue Grein, and Burton William (Angela). She is also survived by 16 grand children and 23 great grand children. Ruth had a keen, alert mind that always was seeking knowledge. She was an avid reader, published poet, gardener, bird watcher, and superb pie maker. She was a member of the Idaho Poets' Society and the Academy of American Poets. Our home was always filled with love, support and giggles.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Ruth's name to Heart N' Home Hospice , ph no. 208-288-1143,
Idaho Botanical Gardens, ph no. 208-343-8649, or the Academy of American Poets 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 901 New York, NY 10031 would be welcome.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020