Ruth Russell, 97, of Meridian passed away on January 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24th at the Church of Latter-day Saints, 2090 N. Eagle Rd in Eagle. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will follow at Meridian Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Ruth was born, October 1, 1922 to James and Thelma Christiansen. From the time she started school, 6 years of age, she was tutored in public speeches and readings. She attended all years of school in the same building, 4th grade advanced to 5th grade after Christmas holidays and to 6th for the next year. She graduated in 1939 from Moreland Idaho High School and was the vice president of the student body her senior year. She presented the salutatorian address. Graduated the same year from LDS Seminary. She went to Salt Lake City, highlighted by personal visit with president, Heber J. Grant.
She enjoyed entering in drama and speech festivals, going to state each year, placing in state with dramatic reading.
Ruth attended the University of Idaho Southern Branch in Pocatello for one year, where she worked in the University library. She was initiated into Delta Psi Omega, drama fraternity; Kappa Phi, speech fraternity; Lambda Delta Sigma, LDS Institute fraternity. She also acted in leading roles in Family Portrait and Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town".
Ruth worked in the Soil Conservation Office in Blackfoot from 1941-1943. In 1943 she went to Western Union School in Santa Cruz, CA. Her first assignment after school was Vallejo, CA, which she couldn't wait to get out of. She then went to Ogden, UT, Idaho Falls and St. Anthony.
On May 15, 1944 she married Bill Powell. She quit Western Union and had a family. She moved to Idaho Falls and went back to work for Western Union and then moved to Cody Wy. Worked at Williams, Gaskill, and Ferguson, CPA and Kenneth Bailey, CPA and Don Robirds, CPA.
Married Ervin (Russ) Russell October 7, 1967.
She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many callings and teachings. Was a teacher in Sunday School and Relief Society, visiting teacher, and served in the Presidency of the Relief Society. She received her endowments in the St. George, UT Temple, March 2, 1990 and cherished several years of service in the Boise Temple. Belonged to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, holding several offices.
Survivors include her children: Anne (James) Henderson, Robert James (Norma) Powell, Peggy (Gilbert) Robles, Kristina (Vincent) Burns; step-children: Clifford (Jeanne) Russell, Joe (Sharon) Russell, Barbara (Tom) Barber, Bonnie Decker and Janie (Donny) Anderson; 24 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and sister, Rayola. She was preceded in death by her siblings: James, Park, Margene and Kent.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020