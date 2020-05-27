Ruth Patricia Carlberg Sigloh1930 ~ 2020Ruth passed away just before sunset Friday evening May 22, 2020 of natural causes.She was born in Brooks, Alberta Canada, November 25th, 1930, a short bumpy drive from the small town of Patricia where the family raised grain and chickens on prairie land. She attended her first year of school there, sometimes riding a draft horse through the snow. In 1937 the family moved to a farm near the Molalla river in Canby, Oregon. They raised berries, beans and beef. After one year of grade school in Canby, her mom took advantage of a job opportunity in Portland so Ruth (Rutabaga) and her sister Bea (Beets) attended school in Portland while their Mom worked. They all commuted back to the Canby farm on weekends. After graduating high school Ruth joined a troupe that did an exhibition jumping horses. Spent a little time traveling with a circus! All this may explain her simple and natural love of all God's creations.Ruth married Frank Sigloh in 1954 and they started their life together in Portland. Daughter Linda was born in 1956 and son Mark in 1958. The company that Frank worked for was purchased by Boise Cascade and the family moved to Boise in 1960. Ruth was active in PTA, girl scouts, cub scouts, 4-H, EhCapa bareback riders, Boise saddle and jump club, Redeemer Lutheran Church and, of course, gardening. In 1974 Ruth went to work as a committee secretary for the Idaho Legislature during winter sessions. Four years later, she worked as probation department secretary at Juvenile Court, and later worked for Judge Bail at 4th District Court. After retirement in 1992 she served on the Weaver-Harris jury, one of Idaho's biggest trials. This took place from April 14 thru July 8th of 1993. Then she and Frank did a lot of RV traveling to Minnesota, Alberta and to the tip of Baja. Ruth did all the driving!After the traveling Ruth returned to the Legislature for four terms as committee secretary. She remained active with garden club, investment club and Redeemer Lutheran church. Ruth kept a wonderful garden, with many roses, iris and vegetables, and grew award-winning African violets. She lived her final years at a retirement community in Boise.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her daughter Linda. She is survived by her sister Bea Carlberg, son Mark and son-in-law Robert Acheson. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., at Morris Hill cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Boise.