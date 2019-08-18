|
|
Ruth V. McLean
1932-2019
On Sunday, August 4th, 2019, Ruth V. McLean, peacefully passed away at the age of 87. Ruth was born and raised in rural Flasher, North Dakota on October 9th, 1932. She was born into a large family of 11 children. Ruth moved to Idaho at an early age and had a long career with the Allstate Insurance company. In 1984, she married Charles "Mac" McLean and cherished those years until his death in 2001.
Ruth loved the outdoors and travel. Her favorite times were with Mac on the Oregon coast crabbing and fishing for salmon. Ruth loved her pig figurines. If you walked into her house, you would literally see them everywhere. Ruth was also an amazing artist and accomplished watercolor painter.
Ruth had a huge heart and was always quick with a smile and a laugh. She will be missed dearly.
Ruth's family wants to thank the amazing team at Morning Star senior living and Keystone Hospice. They were simply amazing throughout the latter part of her life.
A memorial service will be held in her honor August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr, Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019