Ruth Wheeler Lewis Walker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Wheeler Lewis Walker
1926-2020
Ruth Wheeler Lewis Walker passed away May 23, 2020 at home of natural causes.
She was born June 21st, 1926 to Lester and Clara Mae Lewis in Meridian, Idaho.
She married Richard E. Walker July 8th, 1942, and traveled extensively during his 25 years in the Air Force, eventually settling in Boise. She worked for Buttrey Foods for several years as bookkeeper. After Richard's passing she spent winters in Mesa Arizona. There she met Bob Garvin, and after his passing moved back to Boise where she enjoyed spending time with her family, and playing golf and bridge with many wonderful friends.
Ruth is survived by her son Donald E. Walker, M.D. (Barbara) and her brother Edward (Ted) Lewis. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cindy Curtis (Russ), Shalene Main (Thamar), Scott Walker (Laura), Brian Walker (Sarah), Bob Walker (Natalie) , Angie Wilson (Dave), and Rick Walker, III. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Walker Sr., her son Richard Walker Jr. (Sherry), and eight siblings.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6th , 11:00 AM at Cloverdale Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to her grand-daughter Shalene for the loving care she gave Ruth these past few months.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cloverdale Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 922-7865
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved