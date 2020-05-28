Ruth Wheeler Lewis Walker1926-2020Ruth Wheeler Lewis Walker passed away May 23, 2020 at home of natural causes.She was born June 21st, 1926 to Lester and Clara Mae Lewis in Meridian, Idaho.She married Richard E. Walker July 8th, 1942, and traveled extensively during his 25 years in the Air Force, eventually settling in Boise. She worked for Buttrey Foods for several years as bookkeeper. After Richard's passing she spent winters in Mesa Arizona. There she met Bob Garvin, and after his passing moved back to Boise where she enjoyed spending time with her family, and playing golf and bridge with many wonderful friends.Ruth is survived by her son Donald E. Walker, M.D. (Barbara) and her brother Edward (Ted) Lewis. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cindy Curtis (Russ), Shalene Main (Thamar), Scott Walker (Laura), Brian Walker (Sarah), Bob Walker (Natalie) , Angie Wilson (Dave), and Rick Walker, III. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Walker Sr., her son Richard Walker Jr. (Sherry), and eight siblings.Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6th , 11:00 AM at Cloverdale Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to her grand-daughter Shalene for the loving care she gave Ruth these past few months.