Ryan Tamburrino

1972-2019

Ryan Tamburrino passed away May 12, 2019 at his home in Kuna, Idaho. Ryan was born November 6, 1972 in Inglewood, California to Eileen Fallone and Stephen Tamburrino. He graduated from Vista High School in Vista, California and served in the United States Army.

Ryan will be remembered as an outstanding artist of portraits and owner of Tambo clothing line. He will also be remembered as an American veteran who served in Iraq, proudly.

He is survived by his parents Eileen and Stephen Tamburrino his three brothers; Sean, Michael, and Scott all of Eagle, Idaho, sister; Stacy Tamburrino Drenk of Huntington Beach, California, nephews; Michael Stephen Tamburrino of Eagle, Idaho and Boston Drenk of Huntington Beach, California, nieces; Makayla Tamburrino of Eagle, Idaho and Isabella and Scarlet Drenk of Huntington Beach, California.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church located at 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian, Idaho. A committal service will be held 2:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery located at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho.

To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary