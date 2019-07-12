Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
Atchley Jr., S. Hugh, M.D., 86, of Boise, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2019, 10:30am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. There will not be a public viewing; however, family will be receiving friends beginning at 10:00am before the service. Interment to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. To offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019
