|
|
Atchley Jr., S. Hugh, M.D., 86, of Boise, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2019, 10:30am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. There will not be a public viewing; however, family will be receiving friends beginning at 10:00am before the service. Interment to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. To offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019