Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
110 SW 3rd Street
Fruitland, ID 83619
(208) 642-3333
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
Payette, ID
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Four Rivers Cultural Center
676 SW 5th Ave.
Ontario, ID
Sachi Murata Obituary
Sachi Murata
1927 - 2019
Sachi Murata, 92, of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away on September 7, 2019. Sachi was born on June 22, 1927 in Satus, Washington; she was the fifth of eight children born to Masao and Yuki Murata.
Sachi is survived by her husband of 73 years, Tom; four daughters, Apryl Davenport (Jim), Debra Ujiiye (Dennis), Kathi Murata, Shelley Howarth; one son, Thomas Murata (Jennie); four grandchildren, Trevor, Kristann, Jenifer and Bryce; five great grandchildren, Hadley, Kaelyn, Carvor, Hudson and Braden; a sister, Sada Honda; sister-in-law, Andie Murata; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, September 15th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. A funeral service and a celebration of Sachi's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 16th at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SW 5th Ave., Ontario. Sachi will be interred at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Fruitland. Condolences can be made to Sachi's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Sachi dedicated her entire life to the service of others; therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019
