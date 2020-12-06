Rosella "Sally" Ann Porter

July 4, 1939 - November 25, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Rosella Sally Ann Porter, 81, of Boise, Idaho passed away Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.

Sally was born on July 4, 1939 in Stutsman County, North Dakota. She grew up on the farm with her Mom and Dad, sister (Lucille) and brothers (Harry, Gary, and Jeff). She attended grades 1-8 in a one room schoolhouse, where transportation to school during the deep snow winters was via a horse driven sled with her Dad at the helm. Attending high school meant living in Jamestown during the weekdays to attend Jamestown High School, where she graduated. After graduating she worked at an insurance agency and then a law firm in Jamestown. At a fateful Valentine's Day dance in Streeter she would meet her future husband of 52 years James (Jim) Porter who was teaching high school in Gackle. Shortly after marriage, Sally and Jim decided that they would move west when a teaching job opportunity came up for Jim up in Winnemucca, Nevada. There they lived and raised a family for 49 years.

Sally not only maintained the household but also worked as a bank teller and then became a legal secretary for the Callahan Maher law firm, where she worked for over 30 years even after "retiring". She made numerous long-term friends in Winnemucca and often reflected about her individual friendships that she held dear.

In Winnemucca, Sally attended numerous sporting events at home and away to cheer for her two sons (Mike and Dennis) and in support of Jim who was a principal at Lowry High School. Sally did adapt to the high desert of Nevada spending time searching for the perfect arrowhead and avoiding snakes. She even captained (her first and last) the Porter's new raft on its maiden voyage across Onion reservoir that ended in a muddy conclusion.

Volunteering her time was a big part of Sally's life. She spent countless hours working at the Poke-n-Peek thrift shop and hospital auxiliary. She took pride in the amount of money the thrift shop would make during the Saturdays she worked. Sewing was not just a hobby for Sally but a passion, which included sewing baby bonnets for the hospital newborns and creating many quilts. She also attended the Methodist church where she would volunteer for various church functions.

In (2011) Sally and Jim moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to their sons and families. She was able to watch her two granddaughters and one grandson participate in school assemblies and sporting events from little leagues to college volleyball. She made numerous friends in her new community in Boise that kept a close watch on her in her final years. While living in Boise, she found time to take wonderful trips to Europe and Australia with friends and family.

The Porter family would like to thank the many health care providers that helped her and her family during her final years of her life. The Porter family is especially grateful for the compassion of the St. Alphonsus nursing staff up until her passing on November 25, 2020.

Sally is proceeded in death by her father (Herbert) and mother (Anna) and her husband Jim. Surviving are her oldest son Mike Porter (Joni), her youngest son Dennis Porter (Stacie), and her three grandchildren, Kylie, Ryan, and Drew. She is also survived by her aunt Suzie Zimmerman, sister Lucille Letcher (Elroy), and brothers Harry Krause (Brenda), Gary Krause (Karen), and Jeff Krause (Brenda).

A memorial service will be held at a time and location that will be announced in the future.





