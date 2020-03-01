Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400

Sally Bakes


1932 - 2020
Sally Bakes Obituary
Sally Bakes passed away peacefully February 20, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 11, 1932 to Roger and Regina Erichsen Stockdale and was the youngest of three children. Sally grew up in the Milwaukee area and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She moved to Boise in the late 1950's, married and had three daughters.
Sally enjoyed working and among other positions, was manager of the Scandia Down Shop and the St. Luke's Hospital Gift Shop in Boise. Sales were never better for both organizations than when Sally was the manager. Upon retirement, she actively participated on the board of her homeowners association. She was instrumental in getting a water well drilled on the property, which has saved the HOA over one hundred thousand dollars since its installation. Sally also loved swimming, traveling and attending her granddaughters' activities. A BSU fan, she was a long time football season ticket holder and loved cheering for the Broncos.
Sally was blessed with beautiful blue eyes and a sparking smile. She lived a full life and will be lovingly remembered by many.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Bakes Talboy (Robert), Susan Bakes Neel (Buster), and Patricia Bakes. She also leaves behind three granddaughters, Hayley Talboy (Brett Ward), Elise Talboy and Abigail Talboy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sally's name to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020
