Sally Tibma, 86, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in Boise, ID, of natural causes. Services will take place in Blackfoot, ID, in July.

Sally Joanne Marshall was born on October 4, 1932, in Rock Island, IL, to Warren and Helen Marshall. According to her mother, she was a happy baby and full of mischief. The family lived in a variety of places including Rock Island, White Plains, NY, Detroit, and Park Ridge IL. The family spent several years in Park Ridge. While there, Sally enjoyed playing with her sisters, swimming in the local pool, and riding the train into Chicago to watch the Cubs play at Wrigley Field.

When Sally was in high school, the family moved to Blackfoot, ID, where Sally would graduate from high school.

Sally tried her hand at a few different professions. She went to nursing school and worked as an executive secretary. For much of her life, she was a homemaker and raised three stepsons with her then-husband, David Tibma. The Tibmas lived in Tampa, FL, and Santa Barbara, CA.

In 1997, Sally left California and moved to Boise, where she lived the rest of her life. She enjoyed playing bridge with a group of friends, attending concerts by the Boise Philharmonic, and walking her dogs along the Greenbelt. Sally was an avid dog-lover and had many different dogs throughout her life, most of them rescued.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Helen Marshall, and her sisters, Peggy Nivegard and Nancy Marshall. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Wareing of Blackfoot.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Humane Society, https://idahohumanesociety.org/.