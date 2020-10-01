Sam Miller

1938-2020

Sam Miller was born and raised in Russell Kansas. He earned his Eagle Scout award as a

youth. He worked many jobs learning many trades and even had his pilot's license. Sam

graduated with a Master's Degree from Fort Hays State University. He worked for the Bureau

of Indian Affairs for 33 years living in 12 different places in the western and midwestern US. His

last assignment was as Division Chief of Water and Land Resources in Washington DC.

Sam and his second wife, Melanie, were married 37 years and spent 30 years in Washington DC

before moving closer to family. Sam is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, five

great grandchildren and one brother. Sam's parents, his wife Melanie, and his son

predeceased him.

Sam enjoyed corny jokes – ask anybody at his 80th birthday party – fishing, travel and NASCAR

with car #24 his favorite.

Sam was 81 at his passing. He touched many lives with his outgoing personality and friendly

nature. He will be missed by friends and family. Memorials can be made to a charity of

donor's choice. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store