Sam Miller
1938-2020
Sam Miller was born and raised in Russell Kansas. He earned his Eagle Scout award as a
youth. He worked many jobs learning many trades and even had his pilot's license. Sam
graduated with a Master's Degree from Fort Hays State University. He worked for the Bureau
of Indian Affairs for 33 years living in 12 different places in the western and midwestern US. His
last assignment was as Division Chief of Water and Land Resources in Washington DC.
Sam and his second wife, Melanie, were married 37 years and spent 30 years in Washington DC
before moving closer to family. Sam is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, five
great grandchildren and one brother. Sam's parents, his wife Melanie, and his son
predeceased him.
Sam enjoyed corny jokes – ask anybody at his 80th birthday party – fishing, travel and NASCAR
with car #24 his favorite.
Sam was 81 at his passing. He touched many lives with his outgoing personality and friendly
nature. He will be missed by friends and family. Memorials can be made to a charity of
donor's choice. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 1, 2020.