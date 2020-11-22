Samuel Williamson III

September 3, 1946 - November 12, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Samuel (Sam) S. Williamson III passed away in Boise, Idaho on November 12, 2020. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1946, to Samuel and Dorothy Williamson who preceded him in death. Survivors include Cheryl Williamson, his loving wife of over 50 years and two daughters, Lisa Duplessie

and Laura Petersen (Brad). Along with his four granddaughters Maddie, Kate, Grace and Ella Ruth, they were a source of great pride. Sam is also survived by his sister, Carol Wallace of Colorado Springs. In addition, Sam had a family of friends who enjoyed his companionship, stories and love of music from the

likes of Van Morrison, the Rolling Stones and a variety of jazz and blues artists. Whenever Sam discovered something new, he was always quick to share it with his friends. Beyond his family, Sam's greatest passion was designing truly distinctive homes. He spent untold hours working on each concept to ensure every detail was just right. No matter what the floor plan, he invariably used the term "sexy" to describe it. To Sam a home was art. Today many people in and

around Boise enjoy what a Sam Williamson-designed creation brings to their lives every day they come home to it.

A celebration of Sam's life will be held this spring.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store