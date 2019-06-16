Sam W. Coil

02/23/1937 - 03/23/19

Samuel Windsor Coil, 82, loving husband of Karen, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Survived by his wife, sons Kevin and Travis, grandsons Hunter and Mason Coil; he will also be missed by his sister Carolyn Baker and her son and daughters and their families in Atlanta.

Preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Zola Coil and infant brother James.

Born 2-23-37 inTulsa, OK to William Floyd and Zola Cadenhead Coil. Sam grew up in Sapulpa, OK where he developed his roots and lasting values. Working on the family dirt farm (no irrigation back then) gave him his work ethic.

Sam was educated at Sapulpa H.S., St. Albans School (Wash DC) then Georgia Tech where he joined the golf team (often a scratch player), Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Navy ROTC. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1959.

A two year active duty assignment in the Orient on the USS Okanogan Navy supply ship was Sam's next step. After being discharged in '61 he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area working for a small manufacturing company and a large printing business. He also met his future wife there. Karen and Sam married in 1966 and Sam is quoted as saying "that was my best decision ever."

Sam always dreamed of owning his own business. The opportunity arose in Boise, ID. He moved his family in 1973 to run Floor Specialties Carpets and Pyramid distribution which continued to grow into a successful companies. He retired from that in 1995. Then he had a chance to work as a financial planner (after passing the Series 7 test). In 2000 Sam retired for the second time and last, subsequently enjoying 17 years of Florida winters.

He discovered golf and tennis in his Junior High years and loved learning and playing them the rest of his life. Sam also developed his artistic talent in oils (California) then watercolors in the late 1990's.

A priority of "Sammy's" was to spend time with both sides of the family whenever he found an occasion - on the west coast or in Nashville.

As we remember Sam for his warm personality, wit and wisdom and his infectious smile, we will be having a Celebration of his life on Thursday, June 27th at Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 Hillcrest Dr, Boise from 2pm - 4pm. Bring stories to tell.