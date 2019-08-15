|
Bodensteiner, Sandra K., 78, a resident of Boise, passed away August 12, 2019 in Meridian.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. in Boise.
For a complete obituary, please visit Sandra's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019