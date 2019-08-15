Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cloverdale Memorial Park
1200 N. Cloverdale Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bodensteiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Bodensteiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Bodensteiner Obituary
Bodensteiner, Sandra K., 78, a resident of Boise, passed away August 12, 2019 in Meridian.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. in Boise.
For a complete obituary, please visit Sandra's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now