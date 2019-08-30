|
Sandra G. Glimp Holloway
August 13, 1941 in Boise - August 23, 2019
Sandra G. Glimp Holloway, age 78, of 3108 Ridge Road, Millboro, Virginia died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
She was born August 13, 1941 in Boise, Idaho to the late Ralph and Hortense Glimp. She was an LPN and worked as a private nurse. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with the grandchildren. She also loved horses, and enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, arts and crafts including sketching, painting and making birdhouses.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Glimp, Jr.
She is survived by three daughters, Debrah La France-Iglesias and husband Jose of Miami Beach, Florida, Julia La France-Whisenhunt and husband John of Cope, SC, Teresa La France and fiancée David Reed Harley of Bamberg, SC; a son, Everett Blease La France, Jr. of Millboro; six grandchildren, Shawn R. Fernandez and wife Diana, Anthony Furman Behles, Jr. and wife Melissa, Matthew Palmer Behles and wife Shelby, Thomas Dixon Godowns, III and fiancée Katherine, Everett Blease La France, III and wife Lina, Emlyn Carmenate and partner Shea; five great-grandchildren; a sister Cheryl Hamilton of Carson City, Nevada and her very special friends Jeff and Daphne Grimm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM in Millboro Christian Church, Millboro, VA with Pastor Lloyd Via officiating. Entombment will take place at a later date on the family farm in Millboro. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 Pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge and other times at the home of her daughter on 2880 Ridge Rd, Millboro, Va.
Her family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of donations in her memory to the , Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 3959 Electric Road, Suite 357, Roanoke, Virginia 24018.
Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge, Virginia is handling the arrangements
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019