Sandra Jean Brown, 72, of Meridian, ID, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020.
Sandra, known to most as Sandi, was born in Petoskey, MI on November 20, 1947 to Alice "Bea" and Lance McGinn. She traveled to the west coast as a young adult and pursued a career in cosmetology. Sandi eventually spent her working years in the grocery business, working for 29 years with the retail giant that began as Waremart, then Cub Foods, and finally Winco foods at the time of Sandi's retirement. She held a variety of positions within the company including cashier, department manager, lead cashier trainer, bookkeeper, and secretary. She married her husband, Larry, on May 29, 1976 in Boring, OR. In their nearly 44 years of marriage, Sandi and Larry enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. After retirement, they moved to Meridian, ID to be closer to their youngest grandson. While there, Sandi and Larry found many new friends within the Valley Corvettes Car Club of Boise. Sandi loved traveling and was especially fond of the beach, spending countless hours scavenging for seashells. Sandi also enjoyed cooking and was well-known for her culinary prowess. Many enjoyed her annual Christmas baking which provided an abundance of tasty treats year after year for her family and friends, including fellow Winco employees and employees of Stein Beverage (Larry's employer at the time of his retirement). Along with friends made through work, Sandi had longtime friends in Michigan, Washington, Arizona, and Texas. In addition, Sandi had many close friends in Vancouver, WA and a large group of close friends in the Boise-Meridian area of Idaho. Sandi truly valued time spent with all her friends and family over the years. Sandi will always be remembered fondly for her frank opinions and sense of humor. She shared her love and generosity with many and will be missed dearly by all.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Robert "Bob" McGinn, Rex McGinn, Ronnie McGinn, and Frank McGinn; and one sister, Sally Rushton.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Dan Longnecker, Shannon Webster, Travis Brown and spouse, Heather, Hillary Garner, and Tegan Brown; sister, Sharon Taylor; brother, Richard "Dick" McGinn and spouse, Diane; brothers-in-law: Steve Brown and spouse, Diane and Gary Brown and spouse, MaryAnn; sister-in-law, Gail Cardwell; grandchildren: Jordian Longnecker, Trey Longnecker, Jordan Garner, Allyson Brown, Brynnan Brown, Shayla Webster, Carley Webster, and Drew Brown; and great grandchildren: Mason and Paige Longnecker and Carmen Migliaccio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US.
Services are tentatively scheduled for 3 pm on July 13, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A celebration of life will also be held in Meridian, ID at Bear Creek Park on July 18, 2020 from 11-2 pm. If desired, friends and family can make memorial contributions to Clear Choice Hospice at 12400 W Overland, Boise ID 83709. Remembrances can be left for the family on Sandi's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Sandra, known to most as Sandi, was born in Petoskey, MI on November 20, 1947 to Alice "Bea" and Lance McGinn. She traveled to the west coast as a young adult and pursued a career in cosmetology. Sandi eventually spent her working years in the grocery business, working for 29 years with the retail giant that began as Waremart, then Cub Foods, and finally Winco foods at the time of Sandi's retirement. She held a variety of positions within the company including cashier, department manager, lead cashier trainer, bookkeeper, and secretary. She married her husband, Larry, on May 29, 1976 in Boring, OR. In their nearly 44 years of marriage, Sandi and Larry enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. After retirement, they moved to Meridian, ID to be closer to their youngest grandson. While there, Sandi and Larry found many new friends within the Valley Corvettes Car Club of Boise. Sandi loved traveling and was especially fond of the beach, spending countless hours scavenging for seashells. Sandi also enjoyed cooking and was well-known for her culinary prowess. Many enjoyed her annual Christmas baking which provided an abundance of tasty treats year after year for her family and friends, including fellow Winco employees and employees of Stein Beverage (Larry's employer at the time of his retirement). Along with friends made through work, Sandi had longtime friends in Michigan, Washington, Arizona, and Texas. In addition, Sandi had many close friends in Vancouver, WA and a large group of close friends in the Boise-Meridian area of Idaho. Sandi truly valued time spent with all her friends and family over the years. Sandi will always be remembered fondly for her frank opinions and sense of humor. She shared her love and generosity with many and will be missed dearly by all.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Robert "Bob" McGinn, Rex McGinn, Ronnie McGinn, and Frank McGinn; and one sister, Sally Rushton.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Dan Longnecker, Shannon Webster, Travis Brown and spouse, Heather, Hillary Garner, and Tegan Brown; sister, Sharon Taylor; brother, Richard "Dick" McGinn and spouse, Diane; brothers-in-law: Steve Brown and spouse, Diane and Gary Brown and spouse, MaryAnn; sister-in-law, Gail Cardwell; grandchildren: Jordian Longnecker, Trey Longnecker, Jordan Garner, Allyson Brown, Brynnan Brown, Shayla Webster, Carley Webster, and Drew Brown; and great grandchildren: Mason and Paige Longnecker and Carmen Migliaccio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US.
Services are tentatively scheduled for 3 pm on July 13, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A celebration of life will also be held in Meridian, ID at Bear Creek Park on July 18, 2020 from 11-2 pm. If desired, friends and family can make memorial contributions to Clear Choice Hospice at 12400 W Overland, Boise ID 83709. Remembrances can be left for the family on Sandi's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.