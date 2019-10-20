|
Sandra Jean English
1942 ~ 2019
Sandra "Sandi" English left this life she so embraced the morning of Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was 77 years, 5 months, 20 days of age. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and respected member of her community, she will be remembered for her strength and determination.
Sandra Jean Lang was born 15 April 1942 in Tonawanda, New York, the daughter of Benjamin Lang and Bernice Gurnett. The family moved to California in the 1950s and settled in Rialto, a sunny place for her and her siblings to thrive amongst the orange groves. Sandi was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, she attended the local schools and continued her education at San Bernardino Valley College. She was employed with California Edison for many years.
In 1961, Sandi married the father of her cherished sons, Rick and Ron, and she embraced her in-laws and growing family whole heartedly. It was clear that these relations were central to her life and that she was at her best when sharing with others.
In 1990 Sandi reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Max English, in what seemed to be her inevitable destiny. They married in 1991 in the same church they had attended in their youth and settled in Victorville where they successfully blended their families. Over the following 25 years they traveled for work and pleasure and shared the milestones of their children's lives. In 2003, they moved to Boise, Idaho and surrounded themselves with family and good neighbors in their new community where many friendships were made. Life would change in 2016 when her husband Max passed away and it was with family and the community's support that Sandi made her way. She participated in neighborhood potlucks, monthly breakfasts, and weekly card games with her women's group. She loved to sew and it was in Boise that she found a passion for quilt making. She joined the Granger Quilting Guild and through it was able to give back to the community by participating in the making of quilts and other crafts to be donated to the Police and Fire Departments and local Veterans and Women's homes. At home she enjoyed the company of her yorkies, Abby and Kaycee, and recent addition, Sam the cat.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max, her parents, brother Maynard, sister Patricia and first husband, Allen Van Rossum. Left behind to miss her terribly are her children: Richard Van Rossum (Laurie), Ronald Van Rossum (Nancy), Deborah English Kaczorowski (Jason); grandchildren: Blake Markanson, Ashley Charron, Trevor Van Rossum, Meagan Hall, Nicholas Van Rossum, Laura Dicus, Lindsey Stephens, Ashley Stephens; in-laws, Barbara English West, Lee Barry, Linda Van Rossum Legg; and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 PM at the Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine Ave. in Meridian with Chaplain Vincent Nicotra officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Granger Estates Senior Park in Boise. Interment will be at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery beside her husband. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019