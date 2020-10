Or Copy this URL to Share

Von Tagen, Sandra Lee, 67, of Homedale, died10-23-20 at a local hospital of natural causes. Arr. are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale. 208-337-3252



