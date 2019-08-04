|
Sandra Hatch Schmidt
1975 ~ 2019
Sandra Hatch Schmidt passed away on the evening of July 30, 2019, after a 7-year battle with cancer. She was at home and at peace, surrounded by those whom she loved. While Sandra was only 43 years old at her passing, she managed to touch the lives of so many people in a short period of time. The world will be a little darker now that her light has gone out.
Sandra Hatch was born on December 31, 1975, in Provo, UT, to Steve Hatch and Chris Rhead. Being the first of seven children, Sandy (as she was more commonly known) held a special place in the heart of her parents. Not long after her birth, Sandy and her parents moved to Fort Collins, CO, where Sandy spent most of her childhood. Her mother Chris, an avid musician, taught Sandy to sing and play musical instruments from a young age. As early as 3 years old, Sandy performed her first vocal solo at a talent show for her father's company. Sandy continued to build her musical talent through voice, piano and violin, a foundation of musical ability that would serve her for the rest of her life.
In 1989, Sandy's family moved to Boise, Idaho, for work, and Sandy found herself in a new place. She attended Fairmont Junior High and began to make new friends. While attending a local church dance, she met a young man named Randy Schmidt and wrote about him in her journal that night. Little did she know, that meeting would be the beginning of a lifelong romance. After junior high, Sandy went to Capital High School, where she continued to build her musical abilities in both the orchestra and the Capital Singers. She also continued to have chance meetings with Randy Schmidt. She graduated from Capital High School in 1994 and received a scholarship to study music at Brigham Young University (BYU).
In 1996, while in her second year of studying music at BYU, she once again had a chance encounter with Randy Schmidt. It seemed they were destined to keep meeting, and so they began a whirlwind courtship of six months and were married in the Boise Idaho Temple on September 21, 1996. They both returned to BYU to finish their degrees, with Sandy graduating in 1998 with a Bachelor's degree in vocal performance. Her graduation was in the nick of time, as she welcomed her first child, William Bryant Schmidt, into the world in July of that same year.
In 1999, Randy graduated as well, and the little family moved to the San Francisco Bay area. This was not to last long as they both desired to be back home in Boise. In less than two years, a job transfer was arranged, and they were back in Boise, just before the arrival of Sandy's second child, Mary Ann, in September of 2000. Back in Boise, they established a home and welcomed three more children: Steven in 2003, Lauren in 2006 and Kaitlyn in 2010. Sandy was a dedicated mother and also a performer, as she took the opportunity to perform in the Music Theatre of Idaho production of "The King and I" and participated in the blue grass group "Strings of Fire" as a vocalist and a fiddler. These were just a part of Sandy's many performances where she touched the lives of others through music.
In 2012, Sandy and the lives of her families would be changed forever. After months of unexplained pain in her side and back, Sandy was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. This was a dire prognosis with a typical survival time of 18-24 months. As member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sandy had a strong belief in God and his power. After much prayer, both she and Randy felt that her life would be prolonged. This proved to be true. As Sandy progressed through her treatment, each phase was accompanied with amazing and unexpected results. She beat the odds for over a year at the Mountain State Tumor Institute in Boise before the family moved to Gilbert, Arizona, to pursue better work opportunities. This move was also inspired as Sandy was able to continue to receive her treatments at the world class Mayo Clinic. There Sandy was able to receive the most up-to-date cancer therapies. With the best medical treatment available and divine intervention, Sandy beat her original prognosis by over five years. Those seven years of hardship and miracles will be remembered as both a trial and a sweet time in the lives of Sandy's family.
Throughout all of these years of joy and trial, Sandy put others first. She used her many talents in music to bring joy and the gospel of Jesus Christ to other people's lives. She loved and served even when it came at great personal sacrifice. Her service and dedication will live on as an example to her children and all those who knew her.
Sandy is survived by her husband William "Randy" Schmidt; her children, William Bryant Schmidt, Mary Ann Schmidt, Steven Allen Schmidt, Lauren Schmidt and Kaitlyn Schmidt; her mother Christine Rhead Hatch; her father Steven Hatch; and her siblings, Rhead Hatch, Annelise Lesser, Sean Hatch, Erich Hatch, KristinaSofia Hatch and Mihaela Hatch.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11443 W. McMillan Rd., Boise. Viewings will be held Tuesday, August 6, 7:00-9:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am before the funeral service. Interment to follow the service at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019