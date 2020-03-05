|
Sandra Vassar
December 17, 1951 - February 27, 2020
Sandra Vassar, age 68, passed of cancer on February 27, 2020 at her home in Baker City, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM MST (10:00 AM PST). A memorial service will follow later that day at the McEwen Bible Fellowship, 15403 Sumpter Stage Highway, Baker City, OR 97814, beginning at 4:00 PM PST. Wes Waggoner will officiate the graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, and Dan Martin will officiate the memorial service. Flowers and memorial contributions made to Ronald McDonald House can be sent to Gray's West & Company Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Avenue, Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit: www.grayswestco.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 5, 2020