Sandy Kay (Darling) Bunce
1956 ~ 2019
Sandy Kay (Darling) Bunce of Boise passed away peacefully, December 14, 2019 with her family by her side.
Sandy was born January 14, 1956 in Bremerton, WA to Grant and Vivian Darling. Sandy is a graduate of Capital High School class of 1974. She worked as an Optical sales rep for many years and in the optical department of the VA before taking a medical disability. Her most recent employment was Care taking and Cracker Barrel. Sandy married Louis Bunce in 1983 and they resided in WA and Boise Idaho. In 1990 their son Kasey was born and was the light of their life.
Survivors include son Kasey Bunce (Sarah), Sister's Terry Ashby and Jody Mayo (Doug), Niece Jill Ashby and Nephew's Michael, Matthew and Thomas Mayo.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to family to help cover expenses or to St Alphonsus ICU/CICU department.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in January, TBD.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019