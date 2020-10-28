Sandy von Tagen

1953 - 2020

Sandra "Sandy" von Tagen (Smith), 67, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Sandy was born and raised in Livingston, Montana. She attended the University of Montana where she met her husband, Kurt von Tagen. The two were married in Livingston, then moved to Paradise, California to start their family. In 1982, they moved to Boise and, eventually, Homedale, Idaho.

Sandy began her working career as a church organist in her teens. Later, she was an operator for the Livingston phone company, a church secretary, and an office manager for a local accounting firm. She later worked at the Homedale Public Library. In addition, Sandy founded Lifespan Tea, a company that sells herbal teas and tea-related products.

Sandy was a talented musician who sang and played a number of musical instruments. She specialized in sacred music and provided solos and accompaniment for services and celebrations throughout her life. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed hosting gatherings in her home. Pies were her specialty. When not in the kitchen, Sandy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, painting, and gardening. She also adored and enjoyed her many grandchildren. She made everything she touched more special and beautiful. She will be deeply missed.

Sandy leaves behind her cherished husband, Kurt; her sister, Marsha; her daughters, Rachel, Lacey, and Katherine; and her seven living grandchildren, Piper, Abby, Gabriella, Kylie, Alison, Isabelle, and Evander. She is now reunited with her eighth grandchild, Liliana Grace, in heaven.



