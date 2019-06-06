Sarah (Jenny) Virginia Johns

1936 ~ 2019

Sarah (Jenny) Virginia Johns left this world to be with the Lord on June 5, 2019. Sarah was born on May 19, 1936 to Coyte and Pauline Self in Shelby, NC. She met the love of her life (Clarence (Bud) Johns), by chance near Fort Bragg, Bud was a Sargent with the 28nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg. They married on March 22, 1957. They made their home in Shelby where their son Tim was born. One year later, they moved to Parma, ID., where their daughter Teresa was born, next moving to Meridian, ID where their daughter Pamela was born.

Sarah loved taking care of her home and, especially, being a mom. Her greatest joy was watching her children grow up and later starting their own families. She was blessed with four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, which she loved with all her heart.

Sarah and Bud moved to LaGrande, OR. in the early 90's where Bud took a job with the local gas company. Bud passes away there in December of 1996 and is buried in Boise, ID. Sarah will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Sarah was beloved by everyone who met her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, of 39 years, Bud, her mother and father, and her 3 siblings. She is survived by her three children Tim Johns (Beth), Teresa Logan (Joe), Pamela Murphy, her 4 grandchildren, and her 8 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at Morris Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Spring Creek Manor, Genesis Apex Center, and Allcare Hospice for all their caring and help with our mother during these last years.

