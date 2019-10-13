|
Edwards, Scot Shayne 47, of Nampa, Idaho passed away at home surrounded by his family on October 1, 2019. A celebration of Scot's life will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave S., Nampa, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019