Scott Herbert Mead
Age 65
Mead, Scott Herbert, age 65, of Boise, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on January 11, 2020. Scott was born March 10, 1954, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to parents Herbert M. and Shirley A. Mead.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Darcine; two sons, Bryan Mead (Annalisa), Devan Mead (Haylie), his daughter Suzanne Tietjen Guinn (Nathan); three grandchildren, Eleyna, Anthony, and Eden; his brother, Bradley (Sarah); a niece, Marissa Mead, and two nephews, Marshall Mead and Terry Mead Jester. Scott is predeceased by both parents, his brother, Douglas, and sister, Laura.
At age 4, Scott and the family relocated to Concord, CA, where Scott graduated from Concord High School in 1972. He was a 1977 graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in Finance and Management. Upon graduation, Scott was hired by Idaho First National Bank in Boise, Idaho, as a programmer trainee and he spent 21 years at the bank rising as Programmer, Senior Programmer, and Project Manager. During his tenure at the Bank, he was the third recipient in the company's history to receive the Chairman's Award. After West One Bank, formerly Idaho First National, merged with US Bank, he was faced with a transfer to Portland, Oregon. First Hawaiian Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii, offered him the position as Y2K Project Manager and he accepted. The family moved to Honolulu in October 1996. Scott successfully managed many projects for the bank until his retirement in March 2013.
After retirement, Scott, Darci and the boys returned to Boise, where he embraced retirement with open arms. Scott loved to play golf with his wife, sons and friends. A small RV camper and fishing boat provided even more fun. He enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture. Scott was graced with enough time to complete nearly all of the items on his bucket list, including getting a speeding ticket in his Jaguar convertible and connecting and reminiscing with family and old friends. Loving and playing with his grandchildren brought him more joy than he thought possible. He loved to share his Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with them.
As a lifelong list maker, Scott spent the last few months of his life detailing his final instructions to ease our transition until we meet again. We are all forever grateful for his final letters and thoughts, but his greatest wish was for his family and friends to think of him and enjoy all the wonderful times spent together. In fact, his specific instructions are "If you think of me today and mourn, save that for another day." Instead he asked you remember his life as he lived it: with "Faith & Trust & Pixie Dust."
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and he requested no funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be planned in the very near future.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020